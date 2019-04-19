Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announce Partnership with Miami-Dade Schools Police Department

“Having the Miami Dolphins give me this scholarship was shocking and amazing it’s like I am part of their team now it feels like I’m home,” Miami Central Senior High School Student Emily Santana said. “When they had told me I had received a full scholarship to the academy it’s a blessing. Coming from a family of a single mother, I could tell that this will cover so much already and pursing my dreams, I have a passion for law enforcement it runs in the family. My uncle is a police officer as well as my older sister so I am just trying to get the next step of becoming a police officer, getting my Bachelor’s in criminal justice as well as getting into the police academy.”

The Police Explorers Program is a volunteer program sponsored by MDSPD and governed by the rules of the Learning for Life Organization. The program is designed to provide high-school age youth ages 14 to 18 with a minimum of a 2.0 GPA the opportunity to learn about a career in law enforcement. For more information on the Police Explorers Program, visit here.

As part of the Dolphins’ “Teamwork at Work” platform to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community, Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players created the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program as a way to bring positive social change. These programs connect to the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country and work with RISE – the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality -- to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.