Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Celebrate Miami Beach Pride

“As the mission of Miami Beach Pride is to bring together members of the LGBTQ and allied communities in the spirit of diversity, inclusion and celebration, we wholeheartedly welcome the Miami Dolphins organization as a marquee partner in that mission,” Chairman of the Miami Beach Pride Board of Directors Bruce Horwich said. “The addition of the stadium in our ‘Pride Lights the Night’ tribute initiative is literally a beacon in the community symbolizing unity and we look forward to celebrating with the Dolphins at our 11th annual parade and festival on April 7th.”

“We are excited that Miami Beach Pride has joined the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “We are committed to being inclusive of the diversity and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida and look forward to connecting Miami Beach Pride with our other partners to make a long-term impact in our community.”

Along with Miami Beach Pride, FOOTBALL UNITES™ partners include 4Ward Miami (Gay8 Festival), Alliance for GLBTQ Youth, Aqua Foundation for Women, Pridelines and SAVE. A video of the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program, highlighting all of its partners and programs can be found here.

“To see the Miami Dolphins actively taking part in the community and using their platform to bring groups together all in support of Miami Beach Pride, SAVE and the overall LGBT community is something that gives me so much joy,” Executive Director of SAVE Tony Lima said. “This is what we are fighting for: to promote, protect and defend equality for the LGBT people in South Florida and this unity demonstrates our work in action.”

These efforts and initiatives align with the Miami Dolphins mission of Teamwork at Work -- an effort to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Dolphins players created the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program as a catalyst to bring positive social change, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football.