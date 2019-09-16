Miami Dolphins Honor Maria C. Alonso Through NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards Presented By Nationwide

MIAMI GARDENS – The Miami Dolphins have selected United Way of Miami-Dade President & CEO Maria C. Alonso as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award Presented by Nationwide.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2019 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Miami Dolphins honored Alonso at their game on Sept. 15, 2019 when they faced the New England Patriots.

“Raised a Dolfan, it is particularly rewarding to be recognized by my home team, joining a list of community leaders I have long admired,” Alonso said. “I am proud to be a part of Miami’s rich and diverse tapestry and am honored to be part of United Way, an organization whose very essence is fueled by building community, strengthened by its diversity and compassion.”

Born in Detroit, MI, and raised in Miami, FL, Alonso is a first generation Cuban-American. Following a 22-year career with Bank of America, she assumed the role of president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade in August 2017. In her position, she is responsible for engaging the passion and expertise of individuals, corporate and community partners in support of United Way’s mission of building the community by helping people care for one another. Working alongside a team of more than 200 professionals, she guides the strategic direction, operations and finances of the largest private, nonprofit funder of health and human services in Miami-Dade County. Most recently, United Way of Miami-Dade partnered with the Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald and Univision 23 to activate Operation Helping Hands in an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and other affected areas. For more information, please visit www.unitedwaymiami.org/ohh.

Prior to joining United Way of Miami-Dade, Alonso served on the United Way board, guiding the organizations’ programmatic investments in education, financial stability and health. Alonso has a rich history of community leadership, having chaired and served on the boards of several key South Florida institutions. She has an MBA from Florida International University and a degree in industrial engineering from University of Miami. She resides in Coral Gables with her husband and family pets.

Each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Alonso has chosen United Way Miami-Dade to receive this donation.

Now in its third year, Nationwide’s support of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards continues to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the Hispanic community. In addition to Nationwide’s partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the Columbus-based insurance and financial services company also has partnerships with Latina Style, Unidos US, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Latino Professionals For America, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and Prospanica. The sponsorship of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards aligns with Nationwide’s goal of partnering with organizations that share the company’s values of improving the lives of others and giving back to the community.