Miami Dolphins Host Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII Boasting Record-Breaking Participation and Fundraising in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIII), raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. As the NFL's largest fundraising event, DCC XIII made history in both fundraising and participation, raising more than $10 million – with additional donations expected in the coming month – and uniting a record-breaking 5,641 participants on Saturday, February 25, at Hard Rock Stadium.

"I'm so proud and honored to be a part of a team and community effort that is impacting so many people," said Tom Garfinkel, Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO. "Over 5,000 people raised over $10 million, 100 percent of which will go to fight cancer at the Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami. We've been able to grow because of the leadership of our Chair Elizabeth Jenkins, Executive Director Javier Sanchez and his team, and our partners at Lennar, AutoNation, and so many other fans and partners throughout the community. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do to make an even bigger impact in 2024."

With the $10 million and counting raised at DCC XIII, the Dolphins have now raised more than $63 million of the $75 million commitment towards the common goal of challenging cancer and supporting those impacted by cancer through the work of Sylvester.

"The Dolphins Challenge Cancer's year-round efforts spearheaded by the annual DCC event is a demonstration of the Miami Dolphins' 'one team, one fight' mission as players, cancer survivors and community leaders come together to find solutions to this detrimental disease," said Javier Sanchez, Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director. "Thanks to our long-standing relationship with Sylvester in addition to the commitments made by our partners and participants, we continue to bring improved treatments to South Florida."

The popular philanthropic event gained the support of the South Florida community joined by members of the Miami Dolphins organization. Participants were given the opportunity to cycle, run, walk or volunteer at the event in continuation of fulfilling the DCC's $75M commitment, the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports, made in November 2020 in support of cancer research at Sylvester.

"I want to thank the Miami Dolphins and everyone in this incredible community who participated in DCC XIII. Thirteen years ago, no one could have predicted that this event would resonate so much with our community and bring such immense benefit to Sylvester," said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester, Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, and executive dean for research at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "Together, we have built world-leading research teams that are making enormous advances in the prevention and treatment of many cancers."

The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds for cancer research at Sylvester, an effort made possible by the incredible support of all its contributors including the generous donations from Harris Philanthropies, the Lennar Corporation and the Papanicolaou Corps for Cancer. The 100-mile ride presented by UKG, 55-mile ride, 35-mile ride presented by Robins & Morton, 15-mile ride presented by Aetna and the DCC 5K presented by Amazon all ended at the Mad Dog Finish Line presented by AutoNation DRV PNK.

To conclude the event, participants celebrated at the Finish Line Festival, with those who surpassed a fundraising goal of $3,000 partaking in the Heavy Hitter experience presented by Berkowitz Pollack Brant & Provenance Wealth Advisors. The Living Proof Program presented by Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation had over 350 survivors participate in festivities. The Lennar Foundation, a legacy partner and one of the event's largest organizational donors stepped up for its twelfth consecutive year to support the DCC.