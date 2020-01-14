Miami Dolphins Host Girls Flag Football Combine Presented By Nike

Dr. Michael M. Krop, Miami Central, Miami Edison and Miami Senior will compete in a championship competition on January 31st at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“This elite experience allows the next generation of athletes to showcase both their individual and team talents in a fun and competitive environment, which truly aligns with our Junior Dolphins mission to provide avenues of skill development for our South Florida teams” said Miami Dolphins Director of Youth Programs and Camps RaShauna Hamilton. “We’re looking forward to seeing the top four teams continue on to championship play at Super Bowl Experience later this month.”

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the