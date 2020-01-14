Miami Dolphins Host Girls Flag Football Combine Presented By Nike

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – On January 11th, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Girls Flag Football Combine presented by Nike at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. The premier camp and training event for high school girls flag football players featured eight teams that participated in individual and team skills challenges as well as 7-on-7 play.
Dr. Michael M. Krop, Miami Central, Miami Edison and Miami Senior will compete in a championship competition on January 31st at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
“This elite experience allows the next generation of athletes to showcase both their individual and team talents in a fun and competitive environment, which truly aligns with our Junior Dolphins mission to provide avenues of skill development for our South Florida teams” said Miami Dolphins Director of Youth Programs and Camps RaShauna Hamilton. “We’re looking forward to seeing the top four teams continue on to championship play at Super Bowl Experience later this month.”
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the
NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.
2020 Miami Dolphins Girls Flag Football Combine Teams
- Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School
- Boca Raton High School
- Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School
- Miami Central High School
- Miami Edison Senior High School
- Miami Senior High School
- Miami Southridge Senior High School
- Monsignor Edward Pace High School