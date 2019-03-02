Miami Dolphins Host Girls Flag Football Jamboree Presented By Nike

“It’s awesome being out here supporting the girls, said Godchaux. “I was walking around talking to each group of the girls and they sound very competitive and they’re ready to compete. It excites me how many girls actually want to play the game of football.”

“It’s always exciting anytime we get to bring one of our events to the Dolphins facility. It’s a tremendous partnership and this year with the event presented by Nike, it’s an added bonus for the girls. The biggest joy is seeing the look on their faces when they get the swag,” said Broward County Schools Athletic Director Rocky Gillis. “This is a preseason jamboree, so it’s is an opportunity to go and test your abilities and what you’ve been practicing against someone else. The girls have actually treated it like it’s a regular season event, because they’ve been very excited and there has been some great play today.”

“Earn a roster spot you weren’t even invited to compete for. Raise a trophy so many times, they’ll have to name it after you. Break a record history didn’t even know was possible. Live for a dream so crazy, it will do more than change sport…it will change the world. For you. For her. For everyone.”