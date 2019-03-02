Saturday, Mar 02, 2019 07:30 PM

Miami Dolphins Host Girls Flag Football Jamboree Presented By Nike

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Girls Flag Football Jamboree presented by Nike at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. The event, in partnership with the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), featured 27 high school girls flag football teams from the South Florida area. Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux attended to support the athletes. Each participant also received a Dolphins and Nike-themed drawstring bag with Nike products, while coaches received a Dolphins and Nike-themed polo.

“It’s awesome being out here supporting the girls, said Godchaux. “I was walking around talking to each group of the girls and they sound very competitive and they’re ready to compete. It excites me how many girls actually want to play the game of football.”

“It’s always exciting anytime we get to bring one of our events to the Dolphins facility. It’s a tremendous partnership and this year with the event presented by Nike, it’s an added bonus for the girls. The biggest joy is seeing the look on their faces when they get the swag,” said Broward County Schools Athletic Director Rocky Gillis. “This is a preseason jamboree, so it’s is an opportunity to go and test your abilities and what you’ve been practicing against someone else. The girls have actually treated it like it’s a regular season event, because they’ve been very excited and there has been some great play today.”

“Earn a roster spot you weren’t even invited to compete for. Raise a trophy so many times, they’ll have to name it after you. Break a record history didn’t even know was possible. Live for a dream so crazy, it will do more than change sport…it will change the world. For you. For her. For everyone.”

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: 2019 Girls Flag Football Jamboree presented by Nike Football 

MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

