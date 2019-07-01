Miami Dolphins Host Inaugural Dolphins Flag Football League Presented By Nike

“The Dolphins Flag Football League gives high school athletes in South Florida another opportunity to compete year round,” said Miami Dolphins Director of Youth Programs and Camps RaShauna Hamilton “Nike is a great partner for us in the youth football space, especially when it comes to encouraging young female athletes to play the game of football.”

“We are excited by the overwhelming success of the inaugural Girl’s Flag Football League and 16 participating teams,” said Scott Henson, Director of Grassroots Marketing, Nike. “Nike looks forward to continuing to work with the Miami Dolphins to grow participation, further enable coaches and develop the next generation of female football players.”