Miami Dolphins Host Miami Killian Senior High School at OTA Practice

Jun 01, 2018 at 08:00 AM
DSC04261

Davie, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Miami Killian Senior High School football team at their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and Dolphins alum Twan Russell about perseverance.

"It's a great experience for these kids to be able to see actually how professional players are moving around the field, how they're listening to their coaches, how they're taking coaching and just being able to see the whole environment. It opens their eyes to everything," Miami Killian Senior High School Head Football Coach Steve Smith said.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Dolphins Host Miami Killian Senior High School at OTA Practice

The Dolphins hosted the Miami Killian Senior High School football team at their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and Dolphins alum Twan Russell about perseverance.

JN1_2319
1 / 35
L1002155
2 / 35
JN1_2273
3 / 35
D5B_0750
4 / 35
D5B_0759
5 / 35
DSC03806
6 / 35
DSC03831
7 / 35
D5B_0779
8 / 35
DSC03841
9 / 35
DSC03849
10 / 35
DSC03853
11 / 35
DSC04084
12 / 35
_PIC0458
13 / 35
DSC04232
14 / 35
DSC04129
15 / 35
_PIC0472
16 / 35
DSC04044
17 / 35
DSC04320
18 / 35
DSC04194
19 / 35
DSC04226
20 / 35
JN1_1958
21 / 35
DSC04261
22 / 35
DSC04371
23 / 35
MBS_6126
24 / 35
DSC03981
25 / 35
JN1_2175
26 / 35
JN1_2061
27 / 35
JN1_1900
28 / 35
JN1_2044
29 / 35
JN1_2236
30 / 35
JN1_2329
31 / 35
JN1_2137
32 / 35
MBS_6107
33 / 35
JN1_2074
34 / 35
JN1_2229
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Miami Killian team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix. Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore's son, Frank Gore Jr., is a sophomore running back for the Cougars.

"It's cool to see how the pros practice and how fast they go. They take it serious," Gore Jr. said. "It's cool to see (my dad's) job and actually the way he's doing it at practice."

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Promote QB Sinnett to Active, Place QB Tagovailoa on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted quarterback Reid Sinnett to the active roster and placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Practice Squad Transactions

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Roderick Johnson to the practice squad and released tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate CB Jamal Perry

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Adam Shaheen

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tight end Adam Shaheen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Broxel Announce Multi-Year Agreement

Broxel will become the Official Prepaid Debit Card of The Miami Dolphins.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Davis on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins make practice squad transaction

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released fullback Carl Tucker from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate Jackson off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tackle Austin Jackson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Don Shula Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins announced that they will host the Don Shula Celebration of Life at 4:30pm, Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following 17 players to the practice squad:
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Two on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate One

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture to Surprise 48 South Florida Kids with Beds at Delivering Hope Event

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with CITY Furniture surprised 48 South Florida children with the gift of a comfortable sleep for years to come as part of the Delivering Hope event at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 27.
Advertising