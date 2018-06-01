Miami Dolphins Host Miami Killian Senior High School at OTA Practice

Davie, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Miami Killian Senior High School football team at their Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and Dolphins alum Twan Russell about perseverance.
"It's a great experience for these kids to be able to see actually how professional players are moving around the field, how they're listening to their coaches, how they're taking coaching and just being able to see the whole environment. It opens their eyes to everything," Miami Killian Senior High School Head Football Coach Steve Smith said.
The Miami Killian team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix. Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore's son, Frank Gore Jr., is a sophomore running back for the Cougars.
"It's cool to see how the pros practice and how fast they go. They take it serious," Gore Jr. said. "It's cool to see (my dad's) job and actually the way he's doing it at practice."
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.