Miami Dolphins Host Miami Killian Senior High School at OTA Practice

The Miami Killian team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix. Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore's son, Frank Gore Jr., is a sophomore running back for the Cougars.

"It's cool to see how the pros practice and how fast they go. They take it serious," Gore Jr. said. "It's cool to see (my dad's) job and actually the way he's doing it at practice."