Miami Dolphins Host Port St. Lucie High School At Training Camp Practice

Aug 01, 2018 at 06:02 PM
_CI_6578

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Port St. Lucie High School football team at training camp practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins alum Terry Kirby about the importance of working hard in order to be great. The Jaguars football team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field, including Dolphins wide receiver and Port St. Lucie alum Albert Wilson. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix.

"I didn't have the opportunity when I was in high school to come out here and see how professional athletes prepare for the game (even) with the (first) game being so far away and seeing how concentrated they are. I feel like it's a great job that they get the high schools out here and get the opportunity to see it," Wilson said. "(The kids can learn) how to prepare. Just that their dream is possible coming from the same high school I did to come here and play professional football. I hope it gives them a little pep in their step of what they want to accomplish."

"Albert does a great job. He gives back to the community, he's always coming back to the school and he's always there for us when we need him. He's a great role model for these kids and now they actually get to see him on the field here locally," Port St. Lucie High School Head Football Coach Chris Dent said. "I grew up down here and I used to sit in these bleachers and watch the Dolphins training camp and now I'm on the field. The Dolphins giving back, I think it's an amazing thing for the kids growing up to be part of the community."

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Port St. Lucie High School Football Team Attends Practice

Photo gallery: Port St. Lucie High School football team attends Dolphins practice.

_CI_6601
1 / 26
_CI_6552
2 / 26
_CI_6392
3 / 26
_CI_6404
4 / 26
_CI_6415
5 / 26
_CI_6388
6 / 26
_CI_6400
7 / 26
_CI_6423
8 / 26
RCI_4279
9 / 26
_CI_6570
10 / 26
_CI_6446
11 / 26
_CI_6460
12 / 26
_CI_6564
13 / 26
_CI_6483
14 / 26
_CI_6585
15 / 26
_CI_6615
16 / 26
_CI_6578
17 / 26
RCI_4337
18 / 26
RCI_4264
19 / 26
RCI_4247
20 / 26
RCI_4349
21 / 26
RCI_4347
22 / 26
RCI_4358
23 / 26
RCI_4343
24 / 26
RCI_4340
25 / 26
RCI_4341
26 / 26
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's inspirational letting us know this is where you can make it if you work hard," Port St. Lucie High School senior defensive back and wide receiver Donald Rutledge said. "It's motivational because Albert came from where we come from, small town school. He makes it big, so anybody could do it."

As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign C Tom to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Cameron Tom to the practice squad.
news

Jerome Baker named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins today announced linebacker Jerome Baker as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Waive Tom, Activate Deiter and Parker, Elevate Redwine

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Cameron Tom and activated center/guard Michael Deiter and wide receiver DeVante Parker off injured reserve. The team also elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: There Is No Off Season - UNKNWN Teams Up with Miami Dolphins for Latest Drop

Miami-based lifestyle brand and concept store UNKNWN is set to launch its latest collection, a collaboration with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Core and DB Milton to Practice Squad, Release C Boehm and LB Jones

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cody Core and defensive back Chris Milton to the practice squad and released center Evan Boehm and linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place DB Campbell on IR, Elevate CB Davis and S Redwine for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. The team has also elevated cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel, Awarded RB Lindsay, and Sign LB McManis to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the active roster and have been awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. The team also signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad. 
news

PRESS RELEASE: Broxel Presents The New Miami Dolphins Card

Broxel, a global leader in payment methods to achieve a barrier-free economy has announced that they have joined forces with the Miami Dolphins to create a branded debit card. The card, featuring multiple functionalities, will allow users to make everyday shopping purchases, send money and coordinate payments at Hard Rock Stadium and receive VIP access and rewards related to the team.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Feeds More Than 8,500 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 8,500 South Florida community members in hosting and contributing to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions from Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Tuesday, Nov. 23.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Parks, Place CB Perry and LB Scarlett on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Will Parks off San Francisco's practice squad. The team also placed cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

The Miami Dolphins in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play60 surprised the students of McNicol Middle School in Broward County with a $10,000 grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Friday, Nov. 19.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Elevate RB Johnson

 The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Advertising