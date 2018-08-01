Miami Dolphins Host Port St. Lucie High School At Training Camp Practice

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Port St. Lucie High School football team at training camp practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins alum Terry Kirby about the importance of working hard in order to be great. The Jaguars football team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field, including Dolphins wide receiver and Port St. Lucie alum Albert Wilson. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix.
"I didn't have the opportunity when I was in high school to come out here and see how professional athletes prepare for the game (even) with the (first) game being so far away and seeing how concentrated they are. I feel like it's a great job that they get the high schools out here and get the opportunity to see it," Wilson said. "(The kids can learn) how to prepare. Just that their dream is possible coming from the same high school I did to come here and play professional football. I hope it gives them a little pep in their step of what they want to accomplish."
"Albert does a great job. He gives back to the community, he's always coming back to the school and he's always there for us when we need him. He's a great role model for these kids and now they actually get to see him on the field here locally," Port St. Lucie High School Head Football Coach Chris Dent said. "I grew up down here and I used to sit in these bleachers and watch the Dolphins training camp and now I'm on the field. The Dolphins giving back, I think it's an amazing thing for the kids growing up to be part of the community."
Photo gallery: Port St. Lucie High School football team attends Dolphins practice.
"It's inspirational letting us know this is where you can make it if you work hard," Port St. Lucie High School senior defensive back and wide receiver Donald Rutledge said. "It's motivational because Albert came from where we come from, small town school. He makes it big, so anybody could do it."
As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.