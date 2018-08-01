Miami Dolphins Host Port St. Lucie High School At Training Camp Practice

"I didn't have the opportunity when I was in high school to come out here and see how professional athletes prepare for the game (even) with the (first) game being so far away and seeing how concentrated they are. I feel like it's a great job that they get the high schools out here and get the opportunity to see it," Wilson said. "(The kids can learn) how to prepare. Just that their dream is possible coming from the same high school I did to come here and play professional football. I hope it gives them a little pep in their step of what they want to accomplish."