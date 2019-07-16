Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019 02:43 PM

Miami Dolphins In Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project Host Health and Wellness Expo at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS – The Miami Dolphins teamed up with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to host a health and wellness expo for local veterans in an effort to provide information and offer services and activities geared toward living healthier lifestyles on Saturday, July 13. Attendees visited Hard Rock Stadium to participate in yoga sessions, exercise stations and a health and wellness panel led by Miami Dolphins alumni Terry Kirby and Shawn Wooden along with Dolphins’ cheerleaders.

“This event, in collaboration with the Miami Dolphins, is providing an additional opportunity for warriors to learn about the resources available and for the warriors to receive additional fitness and nutrition education for their health and wellness journey,” WWP Physical Health & Wellness Regional Director Angela Hemmen said. “Wounded Warrior Project has been supported by the Miami Dolphins for a couple years now. They have been helping us with our mission to honor and power wounded warriors. Specifically with health and wellness, they have provided facilities and support so we can teach warriors about fitness, nutrition, mobility and sleep and just give warriors some resources, tools and education. The Dolphins have been super supportive of us to be able to provide these services and we are incredibly thankful.”

This event is an extension of a three-day series conducted through WWP and hosted by the Miami Dolphins to showcase resources available to local veterans. More than 70 veterans participated in this event.

The Miami Dolphins are committed to better serving our nation’s veterans, active duty service members and their families in year-round programming built on uniting and appreciating with the purpose of helping them transition to civilian life. This programming is in connection to the NFL’s Salute to Service platform and its partners.

