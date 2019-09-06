Friday, Sep 06, 2019 03:00 PM

Miami Dolphins Ink Partnership With Florida’s Largest Roof Replacement Contractor RoofClaim.com

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – The Miami Dolphins announced a new sponsorship with RoofClaim.com, a residential roof-replacement service. The new partnership entitles RoofClaim.com as a presenting partner of the Miami Dolphins 3rd down video board feature, where every time the team makes a 3rd down stop – RoofClaim.com will donate $1,000 to the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Additionally, RoofClaim.com alongside the Miami Dolphins will work on three home rebuilding projects during the 2019 season.

“We are thrilled to be able to sponsor the Miami Dolphins not only on game day, but also in their community endeavors as well. We are making a positive relationship for both of our organizations and the communities we serve,” RoofClaim.com CEO Brian Wedding said.

Additional elements of the partnership will include in-stadium branding and messaging as well as social media content covering the home rebuilding initiatives.

About RoofClaim.com

With more than 15 years of industry experience, RoofClaim.com provides residential roof-replacement services. RoofClaim.com works directly with insurance companies to minimize homeowners out-of-pocket expenses and make their experience hassle-free from beginning to end. RoofClaim.com’s commitment to quality and service ensures their customers receive the best experience offered. RoofClaim.com has built their business by being a trusted name in the roofing industry, and is passionate about the communities they serve and the people who live in them.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest continuous major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The Dolphins were founded by Joe Robbie in 1965 and began play in the American Football League as an expansion team in 1966 and joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and train at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

