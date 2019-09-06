Miami Dolphins Ink Partnership With Florida’s Largest Roof Replacement Contractor RoofClaim.com

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest continuous major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The Dolphins were founded by Joe Robbie in 1965 and began play in the American Football League as an expansion team in 1966 and joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and train at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida. For more information, visit dolphins.com.