Miami Dolphins Sign Funk to Practice Squad

Funk has played in 20 NFL games for two different teams in his career, spending time with the L.A. Rams (2021-22) and Indianapolis (2022-23). He's recorded four carries for 15 yards (3.8 avg.) and one reception for 12 yards. Funk has also returned four kickoffs for 88 yards (22.0 avg.) and recorded three special teams tackles (one solo). Funk played in three postseason games for the L.A. Rams in their run to winning Super Bowl LVI. He was a seventh-round pick (233rd overall) of the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft and played collegiately at Maryland.