Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:20 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the practice squad and released/injury settlement linebacker Chase Winovich from the practice squad.

Bell has played in nine NFL games, totaling three tackles (two solo). He appeared in four games for Atlanta in 2022 and five for Tampa Bay in 2020. Bell also spent time with Philadelphia in training camp this year and was on practice squads with Oakland (2019), Tampa Bay (2020) and Atlanta (2021-22). He played collegiately at Prairie View A&M and was selected in the seventh round (230th overall) by Oakland in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Winovich was elevated to the active roster for three games this season, recording two special teams tackles (one solo). He's played in 56 career games with 11 starts, also spending time with New England (2019-21) and Cleveland (2022). He's recorded 87 career tackles (60 solo) with 12.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. Winovich originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by New England in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Michigan.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Quinton Bell LB 6-4 251 5/9/96 3 Prairie View A&M '19 Long Beach, Calif. FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated offensive lineman Robert Jones off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Achane on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Funk to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Weekend of Celebration in Honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

The Miami Dolphins will host a weekend-long celebration to recognize former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, highlighted by a halftime ceremony and ring presentation during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Winovich

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Armstead on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

The Miami Dolphins announce that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Milton and wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.
news

Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
Advertising