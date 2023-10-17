Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the practice squad and released/injury settlement linebacker Chase Winovich from the practice squad.

Bell has played in nine NFL games, totaling three tackles (two solo). He appeared in four games for Atlanta in 2022 and five for Tampa Bay in 2020. Bell also spent time with Philadelphia in training camp this year and was on practice squads with Oakland (2019), Tampa Bay (2020) and Atlanta (2021-22). He played collegiately at Prairie View A&M and was selected in the seventh round (230th overall) by Oakland in the 2019 NFL Draft.