Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandon Pili to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from the practice squad.

Pili signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and was waived on Nov. 4, 2023. He played in four games for Miami this season, recording two tackles (one solo). Pili spent six seasons (2017-22) at USC, playing in 52 career games with 74 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a true freshman in 2017 when he totaled 14 tackles (three solo) and blocked a field goal.