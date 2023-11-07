Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Nov 07, 2023 at 10:48 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandon Pili to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from the practice squad.

Pili signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and was waived on Nov. 4, 2023. He played in four games for Miami this season, recording two tackles (one solo). Pili spent six seasons (2017-22) at USC, playing in 52 career games with 74 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors as a true freshman in 2017 when he totaled 14 tackles (three solo) and blocked a field goal.

Lawrence was signed to Miami's practice squad on Aug. 31, 2023 but did not appear in a game for the Dolphins. He played his first three years (2020-22) in the NFL with Arizona. Lawrence has played in 25 career games with 13 starts, totaling 30 tackles (21 solo) and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (131st overall) by Arizona in the 2020 NFL Draft. Lawrence played collegiately at LSU.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Brandon Pili DT 6-3 319 4/2/99 R USC ’23 Anchorage, Alaska FA, ‘23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.
news

Hill Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in October.
news

Miami Dolphins Host First Annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service

The Miami Dolphins, joined by local officials, community partners and South Florida media, hosted the first annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service on Monday, Oct. 30, to celebrate the life and legacy of the organization's late Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Milton from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve and released cornerback Parry Nickerson.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Brooks on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health

To kick off the return of football season in South Florida, the Miami Dolphins surprised three high school varsity football teams in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with new equipment over the past month as part of the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, including cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and training sneakers for student athletes.
news

Mostert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Carolina.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the practice squad and released/injury settlement linebacker Chase Winovich from the practice squad.
Advertising