Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad and released safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.

Ellis has played nine NFL seasons for three teams, spending time with Oakland (2014-18), Baltimore (2019-21) and the N.Y. Giants (2022). He's appeared in 117 career games with 54 starts, recording 182 tackles (100 solo), 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed. He's also played in five postseason games. Ellis originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (107th overall) by Oakland in the 2014 NFL Draft.