Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad and released safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.
Ellis has played nine NFL seasons for three teams, spending time with Oakland (2014-18), Baltimore (2019-21) and the N.Y. Giants (2022). He's appeared in 117 career games with 54 starts, recording 182 tackles (100 solo), 1.5 sacks and three passes defensed. He's also played in five postseason games. Ellis originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (107th overall) by Oakland in the 2014 NFL Draft.
McKinley played in 10 career games with two starts, all for the Dolphins in 2022. He's totaled 16 tackles (10 solo), one interception and one pass defensed. McKinley originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon, where he earned first-team All-American honors as a junior in 2021.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Justin Ellis
|DT
|6-2
|334
|12/27/90
|10
|Louisiana Tech '14
|Monroe, La.
|FA, '23