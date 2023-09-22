Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Hayes was selected by Miami with the 238th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and waived on Aug. 29, 2023. He played four seasons (2019-22) at Michigan, appearing in 40 career games with 30 starts, all at left tackle. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors both as a senior in 2021 and as a graduate student in 2022, starting 26 games in those two seasons. In both years, Hayes was the starting left tackle for a unit that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line.