Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have released tackle James Tunstall from the practice squad and signed tackle Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.
Hayes was selected by Miami with the 238th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and waived on Aug. 29, 2023. He played four seasons (2019-22) at Michigan, appearing in 40 career games with 30 starts, all at left tackle. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors both as a senior in 2021 and as a graduate student in 2022, starting 26 games in those two seasons. In both years, Hayes was the starting left tackle for a unit that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line.
Tunstall originally signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 before being waived on Aug. 28 and signing to the practice squad on Aug. 31, 2023. He earned second-team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games at left tackle in 2022 for Cincinnati, where he played two seasons (2021-22). He also played one season each at Stony Brook (2019) and at Connecticut (2018).
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Ryan Hayes
|T
|6-7
|305
|2/28/00
|R
|Michigan '23
|Traverse City, Mich
|D7, '23