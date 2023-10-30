Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Oct 30, 2023 at 03:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Milton from the practice squad.

Nickerson first signed with Miami on Aug. 7, 2023 and began the season on the Dolphins' active roster. He's played in five games for Miami this season, recording five solo tackles. In his career, Nickerson has played 30 games with three starts, totaling 28 tackles (24 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (four solo). Nickerson has appeared in games with the N.Y. Jets (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Green Bay (2020), Minnesota (2021) and Miami (2023). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Tulane.

Milton joined the Dolphins practice squad on Oct. 3, 2023. He spent the offseason program and training camp with Carolina, where he was on the team's practice squad to open the season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2023. Milton played collegiately at Baylor, where he appeared in 51 games and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2022.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Parry Nickerson CB 5-10 179 10/11/94 5 Tulane '18 Algiers, La. FA, ’23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve and released cornerback Parry Nickerson.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Brooks on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health

To kick off the return of football season in South Florida, the Miami Dolphins surprised three high school varsity football teams in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with new equipment over the past month as part of the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, including cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and training sneakers for student athletes.
news

Mostert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Carolina.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the practice squad and released/injury settlement linebacker Chase Winovich from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated offensive lineman Robert Jones off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Achane on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Funk to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Weekend of Celebration in Honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

The Miami Dolphins will host a weekend-long celebration to recognize former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, highlighted by a halftime ceremony and ring presentation during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Advertising