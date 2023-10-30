Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Nickerson first signed with Miami on Aug. 7, 2023 and began the season on the Dolphins' active roster. He's played in five games for Miami this season, recording five solo tackles. In his career, Nickerson has played 30 games with three starts, totaling 28 tackles (24 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (four solo). Nickerson has appeared in games with the N.Y. Jets (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Green Bay (2020), Minnesota (2021) and Miami (2023). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Tulane.