Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Milton from the practice squad.
Nickerson first signed with Miami on Aug. 7, 2023 and began the season on the Dolphins' active roster. He's played in five games for Miami this season, recording five solo tackles. In his career, Nickerson has played 30 games with three starts, totaling 28 tackles (24 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (four solo). Nickerson has appeared in games with the N.Y. Jets (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Green Bay (2020), Minnesota (2021) and Miami (2023). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Tulane.
Milton joined the Dolphins practice squad on Oct. 3, 2023. He spent the offseason program and training camp with Carolina, where he was on the team's practice squad to open the season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2023. Milton played collegiately at Baylor, where he appeared in 51 games and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2022.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Parry Nickerson
|CB
|5-10
|179
|10/11/94
|5
|Tulane '18
|Algiers, La.
|FA, ’23