Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Oct 03, 2023 at 05:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Mark Milton and wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.

Milton spent the offseason program and training camp with Carolina, where he was on the team's practice squad to open the season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2023. Milton played collegiately at Baylor, where he appeared in 51 games and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2022.

Swain spent the offseason program and part of training camp with Miami before being waived/injured on Aug. 13, 2023. He spent most of the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad and appeared in one game before he was signed by Denver. With the Broncos, he played in three contests with one start, catching four passes for 74 yards (18.5 avg.). In Swain's career, he's appeared in 37 contests with 10 starts and has 42 receptions for 576 yards (13.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Florida.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Mark Milton CB 6-1 186 9/14/99 R Baylor '23 Houston, Texas FA, '23
Freddie Swain WR 6-0 202 8/4/98 4 Florida '20 Ocala, Fla. FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.
news

Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
news

Achane Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Denver. 
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Two for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released tackle James Tunstall from the practice squad and signed tackle Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released safety Joshua Kalu from the practice squad and signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart and safety Verone McKinley III to the practice squad.
news

Brightline Kicks Off Football Season with Miami Dolphins End Zone Express

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, announced its partnership with Hard Rock Stadium providing dedicated transportation options for all Miami Dolphins home games throughout the 2023 football season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster, waived safety Verone McKinley III and more.
news

Mr. Meat Master Brings First-of-its-Kind Butcher Shop to Hard Rock Stadium

Mr. Meat Master, the world-renowned quality beef distributor and newest partner of the Miami Dolphins, is bringing its cuts of premium beef to create the first-ever butcher shop at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at the L.A. Chargers.
Advertising