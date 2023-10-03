Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Milton spent the offseason program and training camp with Carolina, where he was on the team's practice squad to open the season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2023. Milton played collegiately at Baylor, where he appeared in 51 games and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2022.

Swain spent the offseason program and part of training camp with Miami before being waived/injured on Aug. 13, 2023. He spent most of the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad and appeared in one game before he was signed by Denver. With the Broncos, he played in three contests with one start, catching four passes for 74 yards (18.5 avg.). In Swain's career, he's appeared in 37 contests with 10 starts and has 42 receptions for 576 yards (13.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Florida.