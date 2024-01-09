Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Justin Houston and linebacker Bruce Irvin. They placed linebacker Jerome Baker, linebacker Cameron Goode and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.

Houston has played in 170 career games with 151 starts, recording 510 tackles (406 solo), 112.0 sacks, five interceptions, 35 passes defensed, 19 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries. His 112.0 sacks are third-most among all active NFL players. Houston originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (70th overall) by Kansas City in the 2011 NFL Draft and spent his first eight seasons (2011-18) there before spending time with Indianapolis (2019-20), Baltimore (2021-22) and Carolina (2023). He played collegiately at Georgia.

Irvin is in his 12th NFL season, having spent time with Seattle (2012-15, 2020, 2022), Oakland (2016-18), Atlanta (2018), Carolina (2019), Chicago (2021) and Detroit (2023). He's played in 141 career games with 103 starts, recording 343 tackles (235 solo), 56.5 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Irvin was originally a first-round pick (15th overall) by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at West Virginia.

Baker was a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft and played in 13 games with 12 starts this season. He totaled 78 tackles (51 solo), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and three passes defensed, and had an interception returned for a touchdown in Week 7 at Philadelphia. He's led the team in tackles three times (2019-21) in his career and his 581 career stops rank seventh among players drafted in 2018. Baker played collegiately at Ohio State.

Goode played in all 17 games for Miami this season, recording three tackles (one solo) and three special teams stops (two solo). He had a career-high two tackles last week vs. Buffalo. Goode was a seventh-round pick (224th overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at California.