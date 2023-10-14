Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Oct 14, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated offensive lineman Robert Jones off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.

Jones has played in 24 career games with eight starts – seven at left guard and one at right tackle. In 2022, he played in 16 games and made seven starts at left guard. Jones made Miami's 53-man roster after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State.

Conner appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Robert Jones OL 6-4 325 1/28/99 3 Tenn. St. '21 Chicago, Ill. FA, '21
Tanner Conner TE 6-3 232 3/20/98 2 Idaho State '22 Kent, Wash. FA, '22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Place Achane on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Funk to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Weekend of Celebration in Honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

The Miami Dolphins will host a weekend-long celebration to recognize former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, highlighted by a halftime ceremony and ring presentation during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Winovich

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Armstead on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

The Miami Dolphins announce that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Milton and wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.
news

Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
news

Achane Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Denver. 
Advertising