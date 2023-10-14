Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated offensive lineman Robert Jones off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
Jones has played in 24 career games with eight starts – seven at left guard and one at right tackle. In 2022, he played in 16 games and made seven starts at left guard. Jones made Miami's 53-man roster after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State.
Conner appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Robert Jones
|OL
|6-4
|325
|1/28/99
|3
|Tenn. St. '21
|Chicago, Ill.
|FA, '21
|Tanner Conner
|TE
|6-3
|232
|3/20/98
|2
|Idaho State '22
|Kent, Wash.
|FA, '22