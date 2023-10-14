Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated offensive lineman Robert Jones off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.

Jones has played in 24 career games with eight starts – seven at left guard and one at right tackle. In 2022, he played in 16 games and made seven starts at left guard. Jones made Miami's 53-man roster after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State.