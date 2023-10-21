Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.

Wilson was acquired in a trade with San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2022. He played in eight games with one start for Miami in the second half of last season, totaling 84 carries for 392 yards (4.7 avg.) and three touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 94 yards (7.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 2, 2018. Wilson played collegiately at North Texas.