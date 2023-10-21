Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
Wilson was acquired in a trade with San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2022. He played in eight games with one start for Miami in the second half of last season, totaling 84 carries for 392 yards (4.7 avg.) and three touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 94 yards (7.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 2, 2018. Wilson played collegiately at North Texas.
Conner was elevated last week and played in Miami's win over Carolina. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie for Miami in 2022. Conner joined the team as an undrafted college free agent from Idaho State on May 13, 2022, where he was a first-team All-Big Sky selection at wide receiver in the spring of 2021. Conner also earned all-conference honors in track and field. He transitioned to tight end when he was signed by the Dolphins last year.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|6-0
|210
|11/16/95
|6
|North Texas '18
|Elkhart, Texas
|T, '22 (SF)
|Tanner Conner
|TE
|6-3
|232
|3/20/98
|2
|Idaho State '22
|Kent, Wash.
|FA, '22