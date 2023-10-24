Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

Needham joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. Since then, he's played in 51 games with 27 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 192 tackles (140 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had 50+ tackles and two interceptions in each of his first three NFL seasons (2019-21) before missing most of the 2022 season due to injury. Needham played collegiately at UTEP.

Wynn has started all seven games at left guard for Miami this season. He's totaled 50 career games played with 47 starts – 33 at left tackle, eight at left guard and six at right tackle. Wynn joined the Dolphins on May 15, 2023 after spending five seasons (2018-22) with New England. He originally entered the league as a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Georgia.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Nik Needham CB 6-1 196 11/4/96 5 UTEP '19 Buena Park, Calif. FA, '19

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Brooks on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health

To kick off the return of football season in South Florida, the Miami Dolphins surprised three high school varsity football teams in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with new equipment over the past month as part of the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, including cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and training sneakers for student athletes.
news

Mostert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Carolina.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the practice squad and released/injury settlement linebacker Chase Winovich from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated offensive lineman Robert Jones off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Achane on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Funk to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Weekend of Celebration in Honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

The Miami Dolphins will host a weekend-long celebration to recognize former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, highlighted by a halftime ceremony and ring presentation during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Winovich

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Armstead on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve.
Advertising