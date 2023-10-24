Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
Needham joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. Since then, he's played in 51 games with 27 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 192 tackles (140 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had 50+ tackles and two interceptions in each of his first three NFL seasons (2019-21) before missing most of the 2022 season due to injury. Needham played collegiately at UTEP.
Wynn has started all seven games at left guard for Miami this season. He's totaled 50 career games played with 47 starts – 33 at left tackle, eight at left guard and six at right tackle. Wynn joined the Dolphins on May 15, 2023 after spending five seasons (2018-22) with New England. He originally entered the league as a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Georgia.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Nik Needham
|CB
|6-1
|196
|11/4/96
|5
|UTEP '19
|Buena Park, Calif.
|FA, '19