Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.

Needham joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. Since then, he's played in 51 games with 27 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 192 tackles (140 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He had 50+ tackles and two interceptions in each of his first three NFL seasons (2019-21) before missing most of the 2022 season due to injury. Needham played collegiately at UTEP.