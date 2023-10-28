Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve and released cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Ramsey is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with the L.A. Rams on March 15, 2023. He was named the 36th best player in the league on NFL Network's Top 100 list this year. Ramsey has played in 108 career games with 107 starts, totaling 452 tackles (375 solo), 2.0 sacks, 19 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was originally the fifth overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing at Florida State.