Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated wide receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve and waived cornerback Kelvin Joseph.
Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and has played in 14 games with one start for Miami over the past two seasons, catching 15 passes for 189 yards (12.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. In 2023, he's appeared in three games with one start, totaling six receptions for 87 yards (14.5 avg.) and one score. Cracraft originally entered the NFL with Denver in 2017 and has appeared in 38 games with two starts over his career. He played collegiately at Washington State.
Joseph was acquired by Miami in a trade with Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023 and played in four games for the Dolphins, recording two solo stops. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (44th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft, where he played in 26 games with three starts, totaling 27 tackles (23 solo), four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played collegiately at Kentucky and spent the 2018 season at LSU.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|River Cracraft
|WR
|6-0
|198
|11/1/94
|5
|Washington St. ’17
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
|FA, ‘22