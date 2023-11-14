Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated wide receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve and waived cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and has played in 14 games with one start for Miami over the past two seasons, catching 15 passes for 189 yards (12.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. In 2023, he's appeared in three games with one start, totaling six receptions for 87 yards (14.5 avg.) and one score. Cracraft originally entered the NFL with Denver in 2017 and has appeared in 38 games with two starts over his career. He played collegiately at Washington State.