Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated running back De'Von Achane off injured reserve. The team also signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and released running back Jake Funk from the practice squad. The Dolphins elevated Chosen and offensive lineman Chasen Hines to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Achane has played in four games with one start this season, totaling 38 carries for 460 yards (12.1 avg.) and five touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 67 yards (7.4 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns. Achane has rushed for 100+ yards in three of his four career games and is one of just four rookies in Dolphins history to have three 100-yard rushing games. He is the second player in NFL history to have seven total touchdowns in his first four career games. Achane was a third-round pick (84th overall) by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Chosen joined the Dolphins in 2023 and has played in four games, catching one pass for 68 yards and one touchdown vs. Denver. He's played eight NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22), Arizona (2022) and Miami (2023) totaling 115 games played and 86 starts with 376 receptions for 5,024 yards (13.4 avg.) and 30 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Chosen is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.

Hines has spent the entire season on Miami's practice squad. He was a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines has not appeared in an NFL game. Hea played collegiately at LSU, where he appeared in 35 games with 17 starts. He was a member of LSU's 2019 national championship team.