Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster. The team also signed running back Darrynton Evans to the practice squad.

Ahmed has played in 38 career games with four starts since the Dolphins claimed him off waivers on Aug. 26, 2020. He's totaled 163 career carries for 593 yards (3.6 avg.) and five touchdowns, along with 40 receptions for 274 yards (6.9 avg.) and one touchdown. Ahmed originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with San Francisco on May 1, 2020. He played collegiately at Washington.

Chosen joined the Dolphins in 2023 and has played in five games, catching three passes for 107 yards (35.7 avg.) and one touchdown. He's played eight NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22), Arizona (2022) and Miami (2023) totaling 116 games played and 86 starts with 378 receptions for 5,063 yards (13.4 avg.) and 30 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Chosen is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.