Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Nov 28, 2023 at 04:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and placed linebacker Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.

Pierre-Paul has played in 180 career games with 150 starts over 14 NFL seasons. He's spent time with the N.Y. Giants (2010-17), Tampa Bay (2018-21), Baltimore (2022) and New Orleans (2023), totaling 622 tackles (448 solo), 94.5 sacks, five interceptions, 66 passes defensed, 21 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. His 94.5 sacks rank seventh among all active NFL players. Pierre-Paul was a first-team All-Pro honoree in 2011 and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-12, 2020). He originally entered the NFL as the 15th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft with the N.Y. Giants. A Deerfield Beach, Florida native, Pierre-Paul played at Deerfield Beach High School and finished his collegiate career at South Florida.

Phillips has played in eight games with six starts this year, totaling 43 tackles (28 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception and two passes defensed. He's appeared in 42 career games with 26 starts and is just the second player in Dolphins history to begin his career with at least seven sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. Phillips was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021. He was the 18th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dolphins after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Miami.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 6-5 270 1/1/89 14 South Florida '10 Deerfield Beach, Fla. FA, '23

