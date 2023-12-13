Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and placed offensive lineman Connor Williams on injured reserve. The team also signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to the practice squad.

Harrison has played in 84 career games with 42 starts, primarily at center, over six seasons with Indianapolis (2014-16) and the N.Y. Jets (2017-19). He's also spent time with Buffalo (2020), the N.Y. Giants (2021) and Atlanta (2022-23). Harrison also played in one postseason game with Indianapolis in 2014. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 11, 2014. Harrison played collegiately at Florida.

Skura joins the Dolphins for his second stint with the team after he spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Miami. In his career, he's played in 77 games with 73 starts for three different teams – Baltimore (2017-20), the N.Y. Giants (2021) and the L.A. Rams (2022). He's also played in three playoff games with one start for the Ravens. Skura originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 6, 2016. He played collegiately at Duke.