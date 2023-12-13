Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and placed offensive lineman Connor Williams on injured reserve. The team also signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to the practice squad.

Harrison has played in 84 career games with 42 starts, primarily at center, over six seasons with Indianapolis (2014-16) and the N.Y. Jets (2017-19). He's also spent time with Buffalo (2020), the N.Y. Giants (2021) and Atlanta (2022-23). Harrison also played in one postseason game with Indianapolis in 2014. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 11, 2014. Harrison played collegiately at Florida.

Skura joins the Dolphins for his second stint with the team after he spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Miami. In his career, he's played in 77 games with 73 starts for three different teams – Baltimore (2017-20), the N.Y. Giants (2021) and the L.A. Rams (2022). He's also played in three playoff games with one start for the Ravens. Skura originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 6, 2016. He played collegiately at Duke.

Williams has started nine games for Miami this season and is Pro Football Focus' top-rated center in 2023. He started all 17 games at center for the Dolphins in 2022. During his career, Williams has appeared in 83 contests with 77 starts – 47 at left guard, 37 at center, two at right guard and one as an extra blocker. He previously spent four seasons (2018-21) with Dallas. Williams was a second-round pick (50th overall) by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Texas.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jonotthan Harrison OL 6-4 308 8/25/91 7 Florida '14 Groveland, Fla. FA, '23
Matt Skura OL 6-3 313 2/17/93 7 Duke '16 Columbus, Ohio FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bell and Hayes

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Calvin Munson and placed linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve. The team also placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on the practice squad/injured list.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jackson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed offensive lineman Austin Jackson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad and released safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Conner

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and placed linebacker Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Friday's game.
news

Ramsey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Las Vegas.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back De'Von Achane off injured reserve, signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Chosen

The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived wide receiver Robbie Chosen.
Advertising