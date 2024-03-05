 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Mar 05, 2024 at 04:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and released/failed physical linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen.

Baker was a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 94 career games with 82 starts for Miami, totaling 581 tackles (378 solo), 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed and six forced fumbles. Baker led the Dolphins in tackles in three consecutive seasons from 2019-21 and was selected a team captain in 2019. He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in December 2021 and was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2021. Baker became the first Dolphin since at least 2000 to record 500-plus tackles in the first five years (2018-22) of his career.

Crossen joined Miami as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He played in 16 games with two starts in 2022 before missing the 2023 season due to injury. Crossen has played in 75 career games with six starts, totaling 76 tackles (55 solo), one sack, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also has 42 career special teams stops (30 solo). Crossen originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (243rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mack has played in 25 career games with one start over four different seasons. He's totaled 17 career tackles (seven solo), 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Mack originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee in 2019. He's appeared in games with Tennessee (2019-20), New England (2020) and Baltimore (2021-22). Mack has also spent time with Denver (2021), Pittsburgh (2021), Seattle (2022), the N.Y. Jets (2023) and Washington (2023). He played collegiately at Chattanooga.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Isaiah Mack DT 6-1 299 3/19/96 5 Chattanooga '19 Tunnel Hill, Ga. FA, ‘24

