Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry and waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain.

Coutee has played in 33 career games with 10 starts, spending time with Houston (2018-20) and Indianapolis (2021-22). He's recorded 85 receptions for 966 yards (11.4 avg.) and four touchdowns. Coutee also has five carries for 14 yards (2.8 avg.) and one touchdown, five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.) and 24 punt returns for 200 yards (8.3 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (103rd overall) by Houston in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Perry played in 31 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over three seasons (2019-21) and spent time on Miami's practice squad in 2022. He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and two passes defensed. Perry played in four games for the Dolphins in 2021, making two special teams tackles, before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 23, 2021. He first joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017 and played collegiately at Iowa State.

Gilbert was signed by Miami on Aug. 4, 2023. He has played in eight career games, all with Detroit in 2021, and recorded three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Gilbert was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, where he totaled 33 tackles (29 solo) and led the league with four interceptions. He played collegiately at Duke and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted college free agent on May 2, 2021.