Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Blackman signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 before being waived on Aug. 7, 2023. He started 11 games for Arkansas State last year, completing 223-of-347 passes (64.3 pct.) for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to Arkansas State, Blackman started games in four different seasons (2017-20) for Florida State. He finished his collegiate career with 9,260 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Blackman is from South Bay, Florida and played high school football at Glades Central.

Ellis signed to Miami's practice squad on Oct. 10, 2022 after spending most of training camp with the Dolphins. He also spent time on Miami's practice squad in 2020 and 2021. In the spring of 2022, Ellis played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers, appearing in nine games and recording 35 tackles (26 solo) and one interception. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on April 29, 2020 following a collegiate career at Maryland.