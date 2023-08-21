Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Aug 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed quarterback James Blackman and waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis.

Blackman signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 before being waived on Aug. 7, 2023. He started 11 games for Arkansas State last year, completing 223-of-347 passes (64.3 pct.) for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to Arkansas State, Blackman started games in four different seasons (2017-20) for Florida State. He finished his collegiate career with 9,260 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Blackman is from South Bay, Florida and played high school football at Glades Central.

Ellis signed to Miami's practice squad on Oct. 10, 2022 after spending most of training camp with the Dolphins. He also spent time on Miami's practice squad in 2020 and 2021. In the spring of 2022, Ellis played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers, appearing in nine games and recording 35 tackles (26 solo) and one interception. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on April 29, 2020 following a collegiate career at Maryland.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
James Blackman QB 6-6 185 11/14/98 R Arkansas State '23 South Bay, Fla. FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry and waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson and waived quarterback James Blackman.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert and waived/injured fullback John Lovett.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have waived punter Michael Turk and waived/injured safety Bennett Williams.
news

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration and New Ride Distances for DCC XIV in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins announced open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
news

Miami Dolphins Activate Armstead

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Eli Apple and activated tackle Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner and tackle Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list and activated cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Advertising