Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.

Johnson has played in 39 career games with 34 starts after spending four seasons with Denver (2018-21) and one with Seattle (2022). He has recorded 252 career tackles (143 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Johnson also played in an NFC Wild Card game last season with Seattle. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver on Aug. 13, 2018 after playing collegiately at Tennessee.

Dorn signed with Miami on Aug. 3, 2023 and has played in 14 career games, all with Minnesota (2021-22). He's totaled five career special teams tackles (2 solo). Dorn spent all of 2021 and 2022 with Minnesota after signing with the Vikings as an undrafted college free agent on April 27, 2020. He spent this past offseason program with Carolina. Dorn played collegiately at North Carolina, where he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as a senior in 2019.