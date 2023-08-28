Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have released tackle Geron Christian, wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker A.J. Johnson. The team also waived linebacker Mitchell Agude, quarterback James Blackman, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Randy Charlton, wide receiver Chris Coleman, linebacker Aubrey Miller II, linebacker Garrett Nelson, safety Keidron Smith, tackle James Tunstall, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman and defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

Agude signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played his final collegiate season at Miami, where he played in 12 games and recorded 39 tackles (21 solo) with 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Agude transferred from UCLA, where he played in 2020 and 2021, and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2021 after posting 54 tackles (25 solo), 2.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He began his collegiate career at Riverside (Calif.) City College.

Blackman joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and was waived on Aug. 7 before being re-signed on Aug. 21. He started 11 games for Arkansas State last year, completing 223-of-347 passes (64.3 pct.) for 2,471 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to Arkansas State, Blackman started games in four different seasons (2017-20) for Florida State. He finished his collegiate career with 9,260 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Blackman is from South Bay, Florida and played high school football at Glades Central.

Bronson spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad and was elevated once, playing in Miami's Week 17 game at New England. He played in seven NFL games in 2021 – six for New Orleans and one for Cleveland. Bronson has career totals of 12 tackles (eight solo), including one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2021. Bronson played collegiately at Washington.

Charlton signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played his final two seasons (2021-22) at Mississippi State, where he appeared in 25 games with 22 starts and totaled 4.0 sacks each year. He began his career at UCF, where he lettered three seasons (2018-20) and played in 33 games with 11 starts. Charlton is from Miami and played at Miami Southridge High School.

Christian was awarded to Miami off waivers from Kansas City on Jan. 5, 2023. He dressed for Miami's Week 18 and AFC Wild Card games but did not play. Christian has played in 48 career games with 16 starts – 15 at left tackle and one as an extra offensive lineman. He played in 24 games with eight starts for Washington (2018-20), 14 games with eight starts for Houston (2021) and 10 games for Kansas City (2022). Christian was originally a third-round pick (74th overall) by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Louisville.

Coleman signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was an honorable mention Big Sky Conference selection after catching 60 passes for 939 yards (15.7 avg.) and five touchdowns for Cal Poly in 2022. He also led the team in receiving in 2021, his first year with the school. Coleman spent four years (2017-20) at Fresno State, where he caught 16 passes for 265 yards (16.6 avg.) and one touchdown.

Coutee joined the Dolphins on Aug. 13, 2023. He's played in 33 career games with 10 starts, spending time with Houston (2018-20) and Indianapolis (2021-22). Coutee has recorded 85 receptions for 966 yards (11.4 avg.) and four touchdowns. He also has five carries for 14 yards (2.8 avg.) and one touchdown, five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.) and 24 punt returns for 200 yards (8.3 avg.). Coutee originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (103rd overall) by Houston in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Johnson signed with Miami on Aug. 24, 2023. He has played in 39 career games with 34 starts after spending four seasons with Denver (2018-21) and one with Seattle (2022). Johnson has recorded 252 career tackles (143 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also played in an NFC Wild Card game last season with Seattle. Johnson originally entered the NFL with Denver on Aug. 13, 2018. He played collegiately at Tennessee.

Miller joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2022 after totaling 98 tackles (53 solo), 1.0 sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defensed for Jackson State. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Miller was a first-team All-SWAC honoree in 2021 after leading the conference with 109 tackles (53 solo). He spent the first three years (2017-19) of his collegiate career at Missouri.

Nelson signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He finished his collegiate career with 32 consecutive starts. Nelson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022, recording 65 tackles (35 solo), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. His 5.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss both led the team. Nelson appeared in 43 games with 32 starts in his four seasons (2019-22) at Nebraska.

Smith joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in his lone year at Kentucky in 2022 after totaling 46 tackles (32 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Smith began his career at Mississippi, where he played in 47 games with 29 starts. He is from West Palm Beach, Florida and played high school football at Oxbridge Academy.

Tunstall signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He earned second-team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games at left tackle in 2022 for Cincinnati. He also played one season each at Stony Brook (2019) and at Connecticut (2018). As a sophomore at Stony Brook in 2019, Tunstall earned first-team FCS All-American honors.

Twyman joined Miami's practice squad on Oct. 10, 2022 after spending time on Minnesota's practice squad earlier in the season. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (199th overall) by Minnesota in the 2021 NFL Draft but spent his entire rookie campaign on the non-football injury list. Twyman played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where he started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2019 and became the first interior lineman to lead Pitt in sacks (10.5) since Aaron Donald had 11.0 in 2013.