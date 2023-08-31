Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed offensive lineman Robert Jones, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve. The team signed cornerback Justin Bethel, tight end Tyler Kroft and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Bethel joined the Dolphins on Sept. 1, 2022 and played in all 17 games for Miami, totaling 16 tackles (11 solo), one interception and four passes defensed. He also had 10 special teams tackles (six solo). Bethel was released on Aug. 29, 2023. He's entering his 12th NFL season, having played in 176 career games with 14 starts for Arizona (2012-17), Atlanta (2018), Baltimore (2019), New England (2019-21) and Miami (2022). He's a three time Pro Bowl selection (2013-15) and earned first-team All-Pro honors twice (2013, 2015) on special teams. Bethel originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick (177th overall) by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Presbyterian.

Jones has played in 24 career games with eight starts – seven at left guard and one at right tackle. He made Miami's 53-man roster after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State.

Kroft joined the Dolphins on May 9, 2023 and spent training camp with the team before being released on Aug. 29. He's played for four different franchises in Cincinnati (2015-18), Buffalo (2019-20), the N.Y. Jets (2021) and San Francisco (2022). Kroft has appeared in 92 career games with 52 starts, catching 105 passes for 1,081 yards (10.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He has started at least two games in all eight of his NFL seasons. Kroft played at Rutgers before becoming a third-round pick (85th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Nickerson signed with Miami on Aug. 7, 2023 and spent a few weeks with the team before being released on Aug. 29. He's played in 25 career games with three starts, totaling 23 tackles (19 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (four solo). Nickerson has appeared in games with the N.Y. Jets (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Green Bay (2020) and Minnesota (2021). He also spent time with Minnesota's practice squad in 2022. Nickerson originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Tulane.

Ramsey is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with the L.A. Rams on March 15, 2023. He was recently named the 36th best player in the league on NFL Network's Top 100 list. Ramsey has played in 108 career games with 107 starts, totaling 452 tackles (375 solo), 2.0 sacks, 19 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was originally the fifth overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing at Florida State.