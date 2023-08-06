Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Hand has appeared in 31 career games with 11 starts, having played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). Entering his sixth NFL season, Hand has 54 career tackles (39 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hand played collegiately at Alabama where he played on the same defensive line as current Dolphins teammate Raekwon Davis.