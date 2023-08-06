Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Aug 06, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.

Hand has appeared in 31 career games with 11 starts, having played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). Entering his sixth NFL season, Hand has 54 career tackles (39 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hand played collegiately at Alabama where he played on the same defensive line as current Dolphins teammate Raekwon Davis.

Montalvo signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played in 57 collegiate games with 36 starts over five seasons (2017-22) with UCF. A former walk-on, Montalvo earned a scholarship during his sophomore season in 2019. He totaled 130 career tackles (64 solo), 6.0 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble with the Knights.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Da'Shawn Hand DT 6-3 297 11/14/95 6 Alabama '18 Woodbridge, Va. FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert and waived/injured fullback John Lovett.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have waived punter Michael Turk and waived/injured safety Bennett Williams.
news

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration and New Ride Distances for DCC XIV in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins announced open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
news

Miami Dolphins Activate Armstead

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Eli Apple and activated tackle Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner and tackle Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list and activated cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their second-round pick, cornerback Cam Smith. Smith was selected 51st overall by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft. The cornerback earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022.
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announce their 2023 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.
Advertising