Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.
Hand has appeared in 31 career games with 11 starts, having played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). Entering his sixth NFL season, Hand has 54 career tackles (39 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hand played collegiately at Alabama where he played on the same defensive line as current Dolphins teammate Raekwon Davis.
Montalvo signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played in 57 collegiate games with 36 starts over five seasons (2017-22) with UCF. A former walk-on, Montalvo earned a scholarship during his sophomore season in 2019. He totaled 130 career tackles (64 solo), 6.0 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble with the Knights.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DT
|6-3
|297
|11/14/95
|6
|Alabama '18
|Woodbridge, Va.
|FA, '23