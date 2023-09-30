Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Sep 30, 2023 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Chosen signed with the Dolphins on April 17, 2023 and made his Dolphins debut in last week's win vs. Denver, catching one pass for a 68-yard touchdown. He's played eight NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22), Arizona (2022) and Miami (2023) totaling 112 games played and 86 starts with 376 receptions for 5,024 yards (13.4 avg.) and 30 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Chosen is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.

Goode has played in all three games for Miami this season, the first three appearances of his NFL career. He spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad after he was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Winovich was elevated to the active roster for Miami's Week 2 win at New England. He's played in 54 career games with 11 starts, spending three seasons (2019-21) with New England, one (2022) with Cleveland and one (2023) with Miami. He's recorded 87 career tackles (60 solo) with 12.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. Winovich originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by New England in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Michigan.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Robbie Chosen WR 6-3 185 5/9/93 8 Temple '16 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '23
Cameron Goode LB 6-3 245 4/15/98 1 California '22 Spring, Texas D7a, '22
Chase Winovich DE 6-3 251 4/19/95 5 Michigan '19 Jefferson Hills, Pa. FA, '23

