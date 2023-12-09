Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Dec 09, 2023 at 01:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Calvin Munson off New England's practice squad and placed linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve. They also placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on the practice squad/injured list.

Munson enters his third stint with the Dolphins. He previously played for the team from 2019-20, then again from 2021-22. In total, Munson has appeared in 22 games for the Dolphins, totaling 13 tackles (nine solo) and five special teams stops. Munson has spent the 2023 season on New England's practice squad, appearing in three games and recording one tackle. During his career, Munson has played in 46 career games with seven starts, totaling 72 tackles (46 solo), 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Giants on May 11, 2017 following a collegiate career at San Diego State.

Baker has played in 93 career games with 82 starts for the Dolphins after being drafted by the team in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has recorded 572 career tackles (374 solo), 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed and six forced fumbles. He also has two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Baker has led the Dolphins in tackles in three of his five complete seasons, and his 572 tackles rank sixth among all players in his 2018 draft class. He played collegiately at Ohio State.

Johnson has spent the entire season on Miami's practice squad after originally signing with the team on Aug. 24, 2023. He has played in 39 career games with 34 starts after spending four seasons with Denver (2018-21) and one with Seattle (2022). Johnson has recorded 252 career tackles (143 solo), 4.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also played in an NFC Wild Card game last season with Seattle. Johnson originally entered the NFL with Denver on Aug. 13, 2018. He played collegiately at Tennessee.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Calvin Munson LB 6-1 240 12/27/94 5 San Diego St. '17 St. Charles, Mo. FA, '23

