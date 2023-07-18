Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and placed linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

Bonner joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, Bonner started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.