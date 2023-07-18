Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and placed linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.
Bonner joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, Bonner started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.
Vandenburgh signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He was a five-year letterwinner and four-year starter at Illinois State, where he appeared in 51 career games with 33 starts. Vandenburgh was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2022, leading all FCS players with 1.4 sacks per game (14.0 for the season).