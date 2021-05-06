Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

May 06, 2021 at 03:58 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Jibri Blount and released safety Bobby McCain.

Blount was a basketball player at North Carolina Central where he earned MEAC Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019-20. Blount started 31 games that season, leading the conference in minutes per game (36.8) and steals per game (2.2). He was third in the MEAC in scoring (19.2 points per game), third in rebounding (9.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.5).

McCain played in 87 games with 55 starts for the Dolphins over six seasons (2015-20). He totaled 241 tackles (191 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, 30 passes defensed and one forced fumble. McCain originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (145th overall) by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jibri Blount TE 6-5 245 10/21/96 R. NC Central '20 Pittsburgh, Pa. FA, '21

