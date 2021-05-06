Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Blount was a basketball player at North Carolina Central where he earned MEAC Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019-20. Blount started 31 games that season, leading the conference in minutes per game (36.8) and steals per game (2.2). He was third in the MEAC in scoring (19.2 points per game), third in rebounding (9.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.5).