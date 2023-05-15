Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Ogbuehi has played eight NFL seasons for five different franchises, spending time with Cincinnati (2015-18), Jacksonville (2019), Seattle (2020-21), Baltimore (2021) and the N.Y. Jets (2022). He's appeared in 67 career games with 35 starts – 21 at right tackle and 14 at left tackle – and has played two postseason games. Ogbuehi was a first-round pick (21st overall) by Cincinnati in the 2015 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Texas A&M.