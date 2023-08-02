Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Turk signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played two years at Oklahoma (2021-22), where he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection both seasons. He also played two seasons at Arizona State (2019-20) and one at Lafayette College (2017). In total, Turk played in 52 career games and was a first-team all-conference selection four times. He's the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, who played for the team for four seasons (2000-01, 2003-04).