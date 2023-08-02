Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Aug 02, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived punter Michael Turk and waived/injured safety Bennett Williams.

Turk signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played two years at Oklahoma (2021-22), where he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection both seasons. He also played two seasons at Arizona State (2019-20) and one at Lafayette College (2017). In total, Turk played in 52 career games and was a first-team all-conference selection four times. He's the nephew of former Dolphins punter Matt Turk, who played for the team for four seasons (2000-01, 2003-04).

Williams joined Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played three seasons (2020-22) at Oregon, where he appeared in 25 games with 18 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 recognition as a senior in 2022. Williams recorded five interceptions in his final two seasons. He also played two years at College of San Mateo (2018-19) and began his collegiate career at Illinois (2017).

