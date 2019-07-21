Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley on the active/physically unable to perform list and defensive tackle Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list. The team also claimed offensive lineman Will Holden off waivers from Arizona and waived cornerback Jamar Summers.

Allen was signed by the Dolphins on March 9, 2019 after spending two seasons with the Patriots. He played in 13 games with seven starts and caught three passes for 27 yards (9.0 avg.) last year, winning his first Super Bowl. For his career, Allen has played in 86 games with 71 starts and totaled 139 receptions for 1,564 yards (11.3 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick (64th overall) by Indianapolis in the 2012 NFL draft and was the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee in 2015.

Hull has spent all four seasons (2015-18) of his NFL career with the Dolphins after joining the team as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2015. He has played in 42 career games with five starts, totaling 45 tackles (30 solo), one interception, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. Hull also has 30 special teams tackles (20 solo) and was third in the NFL with 18 special teams stops in 2018.

Tankersley has played in 17 career games with 11 starts in two seasons (2017-18) with the Dolphins. He has 35 career tackles (26 solo) and seven passes defensed. Tankersley played in six games in 2018 but missed the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2. He was originally a third-round pick (97th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft.

Norton spent two weeks on Miami’s active roster during the 2018 season after he was signed from Carolina’s practice squad on Dec. 19, 2018. He also spent time on Carolina’s practice squad after originally entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick (242nd overall) by the Panthers in the 2018 NFL draft. Norton played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he appeared in 38 career games with 25 starts and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a junior in 2017.

Holden played in 11 games with seven starts over the past two seasons (2017-18) with Arizona. He also spent time on the Indianapolis and New Orleans practice squads during the 2018 season. Holden originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (157th overall) by Arizona in the 2017 NFL draft. Holden played collegiately at Vanderbilt and is a native of Green Cove Springs, Florida.