Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Eli Apple and activated tackle Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list.

Apple enters his eighth NFL season having played in 88 career games with 78 starts for four teams – the N.Y. Giants (2016-18), New Orleans (2018-19), Carolina (2020) and Cincinnati (2021-22). He's recorded 332 tackles (273 solo), five interceptions, 51 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Apple started 30 games the past two seasons for Cincinnati, helping them win the AFC in 2021. He played collegiately at Ohio State where he won a CFP National Championship in 2015 before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants.