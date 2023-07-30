Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Jul 30, 2023 at 09:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Eli Apple and activated tackle Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list.

Apple enters his eighth NFL season having played in 88 career games with 78 starts for four teams – the N.Y. Giants (2016-18), New Orleans (2018-19), Carolina (2020) and Cincinnati (2021-22). He's recorded 332 tackles (273 solo), five interceptions, 51 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Apple started 30 games the past two seasons for Cincinnati, helping them win the AFC in 2021. He played collegiately at Ohio State where he won a CFP National Championship in 2015 before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants.

Wynn signed with Miami on May 15, 2023 after spending five years (2018-22) in New England. He's played in 43 career games with 40 starts, including 33 at left tackle, six at right tackle and one at left guard. He also started a playoff contest in 2019. Wynn was originally a first-round pick (23rd overall) by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at Georgia.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Eli AppleCB6-12038/9/958Ohio State '16Voorhees, N.J.FA, '23
Isaiah WynnT6-231012/9/956Georgia '18St. Petersburg, Fla.FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner and tackle Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list and activated cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list.

news

Miami Dolphins Place Needham on PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/physically unable to perform list.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed cornerback Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their second-round pick, cornerback Cam Smith. Smith was selected 51st overall by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft. The cornerback earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announce their 2023 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

news

Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture and Surprise Over 100 South Florida Kids with Beds at Annual Delivering Hope Event

The Miami Dolphins in partnership with CITY Furniture hosted its sixth annual Delivering Hope event where over 100 children received brand-new beds at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, June 16.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Trio of Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins have signed three draft picks: running back De'Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and tackle Ryan Hayes.

news

Avianca Airlines Proudly Partners with the Miami Dolphins

Avianca Airlines one of the leading airlines in Latin America announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Bryce Thompson

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Bryce Thompson.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tackle Isaiah Wynn.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived tackle Jarrett Horst, offensive lineman Alex Jensen and offensive lineman DJ Scaife.

Advertising