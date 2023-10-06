Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

Oct 06, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.

Claypool is in his fourth NFL season and has played in 49 games with 32 starts. He began his career in Pittsburgh as a second-round pick (49th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and played two-plus seasons (2020-22) there before being traded to Chicago on Nov. 1, 2022. Throughout his career, Claypool has totaled 171 receptions for 2,235 yards (13.1 avg.) and 13 touchdowns along with 33 carries for 171 yards (5.2 avg.) and two rushing touchdowns. He played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Chase Claypool WR 6-4 238 7/7/98 4 Notre Dame '20 Abbotsford, Canada T, '23 (Chi.)

