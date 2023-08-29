Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

Feeney was signed by Miami on March 17, 2023. He's played six NFL seasons – four for the L.A. Chargers (2017-20) and two for the N.Y. Jets (2021-22) – and played in 96 career games with 64 starts. Of his 64 starts, 40 have come at left guard, 20 at center, two at right guard and two as an extra offensive lineman. He's also started two postseason games. Feeney was originally a third-round pick (71st overall) by the L.A. Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Indiana.