Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Dallas

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have traded cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, pending physicals.
Igbinoghene played in 32 games with five starts for the Dolphins over three seasons (2020-22). He recorded 24 tackles (21 solo), one interception, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while adding five special teams stops (four solo). Igbinoghene originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (30th overall) with Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn.
Joseph entered the NFL as a second-round pick (44th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's played in 26 career games with three starts, totaling 27 tackles (23 solo), four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also has nine special teams tackles (seven solo). Joseph appeared in three postseason games for Dallas over the past two years. He played collegiately at Kentucky and spent the 2018 season at LSU.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|6-1
|192
|11/11/99
|3
|Kentucky '21
|Baton Rouge, La.
|T, '23 (Dal.)