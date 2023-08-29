Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Dallas

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have traded cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, pending physicals.

Igbinoghene played in 32 games with five starts for the Dolphins over three seasons (2020-22). He recorded 24 tackles (21 solo), one interception, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while adding five special teams stops (four solo). Igbinoghene originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (30th overall) with Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn.