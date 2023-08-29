Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Dallas

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have traded cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, pending physicals.

Igbinoghene played in 32 games with five starts for the Dolphins over three seasons (2020-22). He recorded 24 tackles (21 solo), one interception, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while adding five special teams stops (four solo). Igbinoghene originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (30th overall) with Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn.

Joseph entered the NFL as a second-round pick (44th overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's played in 26 career games with three starts, totaling 27 tackles (23 solo), four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also has nine special teams tackles (seven solo). Joseph appeared in three postseason games for Dallas over the past two years. He played collegiately at Kentucky and spent the 2018 season at LSU.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Kelvin Joseph CB 6-1 192 11/11/99 3 Kentucky '21 Baton Rouge, La. T, '23 (Dal.)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have released cornerback Justin Bethel, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, running back Myles Gaskin and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

The Miami Dolphins announce they have traded offensive lineman Dan Feeney to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released tackle Geron Christian, wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker A.J. Johnson and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Sieler to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Woods

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Jamal Woods.
news

NFL Rivals Announce New Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

To celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), today announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.
news

Miami Dolphins Activate Conner Off PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tight end Tanner Conner off the physically unable to perform list. 
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed quarterback James Blackman and waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry and waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson and waived quarterback James Blackman.
