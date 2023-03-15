Miami Dolphins make trade with L.A. Rams

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick.

Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection (2017, 2020-21) and has been named to six consecutive Pro Bowls (2017-22). He's played seven NFL seasons (2016-22) for two teams – Jacksonville and the L.A. Rams – totaling 108 games played and 107 starts. Ramsey has 452 career tackles (375 solo), two sacks, 19 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by Jacksonville following a collegiate career at Florida State, where he was a consensus All-American in 2015 and won the BCS National Championship in 2013.

Long played in 16 games with two starts in two seasons (2021-22) for Miami. He totaled one reception for eight yards and one solo special teams tackle. Long originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (81st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Boston College, where he earned first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American honors as a junior in 2020.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Jalen RamseyCB6-120810/24/948Florida State '16Smyrna, Tenn.T, '23 (LAR)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign Kendall Lamm and Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm and running back Raheem Mostert.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign Salvon Ahmed

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed running back Salvon Ahmed.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign Pouncey to One-day Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed center Mike Pouncey to a one-day contract so he can formally retire as a Miami Dolphins.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII Boasting Record-Breaking Participation and Fundraising in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIII) to raise funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

news

Miami Dolphins Name Vic Fangio Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins named veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio as Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 NFL season.

news

Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah Hosts Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic, Presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah teamed up with the Junior Dolphins program to host 65 local youth to conclude this season's Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic series, presented by Baptist Health.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership with Ryan

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins.

news

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Dolphins announced today that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, fullback Alec Ingold was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Advertising