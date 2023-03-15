Miami Dolphins make trade with L.A. Rams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick.

Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection (2017, 2020-21) and has been named to six consecutive Pro Bowls (2017-22). He's played seven NFL seasons (2016-22) for two teams – Jacksonville and the L.A. Rams – totaling 108 games played and 107 starts. Ramsey has 452 career tackles (375 solo), two sacks, 19 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by Jacksonville following a collegiate career at Florida State, where he was a consensus All-American in 2015 and won the BCS National Championship in 2013.