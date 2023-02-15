Miami Dolphins Name Fangio Defensive Coordinator

Feb 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today named veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio defensive coordinator.

Fangio has 36 years of NFL coaching experience and has spent 22 of the past 28 seasons as either an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator. He has coached three Hall of Fame players – linebacker Kevin Greene, linebacker Rickey Jackson and linebacker Ray Lewis – along with the 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Pat Swilling. Fangio has coached 29 players who have a combined 48 Pro Bowl selections.

As the defensive play-caller for San Francisco (2011-14), Chicago (2015-18) and Denver (2019-21), Fangio led top 10 scoring defenses in eight of his past 11 seasons. He also led top 10 total defenses in seven of his past 11 seasons as a full-time coach.

Fangio was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 as his Bears defense led the league in scoring (17.7 points allowed per game) and was third in total defense (299.7 yards allowed per game). From 2011 to 2013, the 49ers finished top three in scoring defense each season.

He has helped seven different organizations reach the postseason 15 times.

Fangio most recently served as a consultant with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 playoffs. He was previously the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21. In his final season in Denver (2021), the Broncos were third in scoring defense (18.9) and eighth in total defense (326.1). They led the NFL in red zone defense in both 2019 (39.1) and 2020 (47.5) and finished third in the category in 2021 (50.0). The Broncos were top five in the NFL in fewest defensive penalties in both 2020 (T-3rd, 30) and 2021 (T-2nd, 25).

Prior to being a head coach, Fangio served as a defensive coordinator for five different NFL franchises – Chicago (2015-18), San Francisco (2011-14), Houston (2002-05), Indianapolis (1999-2001) and Carolina (1995-98). He also was the defensive coordinator for Stanford University's Orange Bowl season in 2010 and served multiple roles on Baltimore's staff from 2006-09.

Fangio's first NFL position was linebackers coach for nine seasons (1986-94) for New Orleans. He also spent time as a defensive assistant for the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the USFL from 1984-85 and was a graduate assistant at the University of North Carolina in 1983. Fangio began his coaching career at Dunmore (Pa.) High School as linebackers coach in 1979 before being promoted to defensive coordinator from 1980-81 and assuming the same position at Milford (Conn.) Academy in 1982.

Fangio was inducted into the Northeast Pennsylvania Hall of Fame in 1993. He's a graduate of East Stroudsburg University.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah Hosts Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic, Presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah teamed up with the Junior Dolphins program to host 65 local youth to conclude this season's Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic series, presented by Baptist Health.

news

Chubb Named to Pro Bowl Games Roster

The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership with Ryan

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins.

news

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Dolphins announced today that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, fullback Alec Ingold was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December.

news

Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60 surprised students at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County with a grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

news

Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 2,700 Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 2,700 members of the South Florida community as players hosted and contributed to a series of events throughout the holiday season.

news

Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Hosts Holiday Toy Event Presented by The Morgan Law Group for South Florida Families at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted its annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group for 23 South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Advertising