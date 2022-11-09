Miami Dolphins Observe National Scholarship Month with Open Application for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

Nov 09, 2022 at 11:10 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the sixth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program as of Tuesday, Nov. 1, in recognition of National Scholarship Month (November).

The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Guidelines for the scholarship and grant are below:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

  1. Application deadline February 28, 2023, by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted.
  2. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school in or before June 2022.
  3. Demonstrate financial need to attend college.
  4. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

  1. Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating high school senior, documentation is required.
  2. Demonstrate financial need.
  3. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship and grant by visiting https://bit.ly/3GgQIZg.

In its sixth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, both the scholarship and the vocational grant are designed to bolster efforts in bridging the gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma.

Selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing, this season's scholarship was awarded to 10 graduating seniors with three additional recipients receiving the vocational grant.

2022 Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grand Endowment Program Recipients:

  • Piero Amado of Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy attending Florida International University to study physics exploration and computer science.
  • Camari Austin of Miami Northwestern Senior High School attending University of Central Florida to study business administration.
  • Lourdes Brousson of Barbara Goleman Senior High School attending Florida State University to study public relations.
  • Mia Handfield of Booker T. Washington Senior High School attending Tennessee State University to study biology.
  • Marc Liger of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School attending Georgia Tech to study science and engineering.
  • Brian Moss III of William H. Turner Technical Arts High School attending Florida Agriculture and Mechanics University to study business administration.
  • Amanda Perez of Coral Gables Senior High School attending Florida International University to study biology.
  • Camrin Thompson of Barbara Goleman Senior High School attending Florida Agriculture and Mechanics University to study business administration.
  • Liz Rodriguez of Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School attending Florida Atlantic University to study accounting.
  • Cori'Anna White of Miami Northwestern Senior High School attending Spelman College to study political science.
  • Jeremy Alvarez-Chanying receiving a vocational grant to attend the Miami-Dade College Fire Academy.
  • Sebastian Guerrero receiving a vocational grant to attend the Miami-Dade College Police Academy.
  • Merlys Lopez receiving a vocational grant to attend the Miami-Dade College Police Academy.

The fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Endowment Fund is committed to raising $10 million to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth. This commitment will foster the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing students who are achieving academically and who give back to their communities with the opportunity to attain their educational goals.

