Monday, Dec 30, 2019 05:15 PM

Miami Dolphins Part Ways With Three Assistants

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

“I want to thank Chad, Dave and Tony for their hard work and commitment this season. This was not an easy decision but one I felt was best for the future of the Miami Dolphins,” said Head Coach Brian Flores.

O’Shea recently completed his 17th season as an NFL coach after he joined the Dolphins on Feb. 8, 2019. Prior to joining the Dolphins, he spent 10 seasons (2009-18) with the New England Patriots as wide receivers coach. From 2006-08, O’Shea was an offensive assistant/wide receivers coach with the Minnesota Vikings. He also held multiple roles as a special teams assistant (2003) and special teams assistant/linebackers (2004-05) with the Kansas City Chiefs. O’Shea also spent seven years as an assistant coach at the University of Houston (1996-99) and Southern Mississippi (2000-02).

DeGuglielmo re-joined the Dolphins as an analyst in 2019 before being promoted to offensive line coach on July 29, 2019. He just finished his fifth season and third stint with the team. DeGuglielmo also served as offensive line coach from 2009-11 and was a senior offensive assistant with the team in 2017. Other stops in his 15-year NFL coaching career include Indianapolis (2018), San Diego (2016), New England (2014-15), the N.Y. Jets (2012) and the N.Y. Giants (2004-08). DeGuglielmo began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boston College from 1991-92 and also coached at Boston University (1993-96), Connecticut (1997-98) and South Carolina (1999-2003).

Oden recently completed his 16th season as an NFL coach. He joined the Dolphins on Jan. 31, 2018 as defensive backs coach and served as safeties coach during the 2019 season. Prior to that, Oden spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions (2014-17) coaching defensive backs and cornerbacks. He also worked with defensive backs during stops with Tampa Bay (2013), Jacksonville (2012), New Orleans (2006-11) and Houston (2004-05). Oden began his coaching career as an assistant at Millersville (Pa.) University in 1996. He also coached at Boston College (1997), Army (1998-99), East Carolina (2000-02) and Eastern Michigan (2003).

